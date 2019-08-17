|
James Herman Stroud
Shreveport - The soul of James H. (Buddy) Stroud departed this earth on Thursday, August 15, 2019, and went home to be with his Lord and joined his wife. Services celebrating his life will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Rose-Neath Marshall Street Chapel, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Dr. Jeff Raines and Dr. Joe Bob Alexander. Interment will be at Forest Park Cemetery.
Jim was born August 23, 1923, in Waskom, TX. He graduated from Waskom High School and entered Centenary College in the fall of 1940 where he met the love of his life, Margaret Eubank. After dating for three years, Jim and Margaret were married at Highland Baptist Church in December 1943, when he was a Private in the Air Force. Jim received his Air Force Commission as a Communications Officer at Yale University and was assigned as Communication Officer servicing aircraft at Shaw Airfield, Sumter, SC. After his Air Force discharge, Jim graduated from Centenary College in 1946 and then attended Tulane University graduating with a law degree in 1949.
Always busy and loving work, Jim held down full-time jobs with United Gas Corporation waxing floors, performing maintenance work and acting as a dispatcher while a full-time student at both Centenary and Tulane. Having graduated from law school and passing the bar; Jim continued working for United Gas in its oil and gas exploration division, Union Producing Co. In 1960, he became Assistant Manager of its Land Department. After 24 years, he embarked on a successful career as an independent oil and gas producer in 1966. With two partners, PAR Oil Corporation was formed and resulted in a 42 year adventure. His passion, excitement and love of the energy business never waned.
Jim was an active member of Highland Baptist Church having taught Sunday school for over 40 years to various ages and influencing many lives. He also served as a Trustee, Deacon and in other leadership roles. When Highland Baptist merged with First Baptist Church of Shreveport, he continued his active involvement there. A member of the Gideon's International, Jim actively raised funds and provided thousands of bibles to students, military personnel, prisoners and veterans.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Elmer Stroud and Beulah Snider Stroud of Waskom, Texas; his brother, Joseph Elmer Stroud, Jr. and his beloved wife of over 70 years, Margaret Eubank Stroud.
Jim is survived by his brother, Joe Richard Stroud and his wife, Dorothy of Waskom, TX and his five children, Jon Richard Stroud and wife, Barbara, Portland, OR, Margaret Anne Malone Harrison, Manchester, TN, Virginia (Ginny) Hooper of Sedona, AZ, Martha Lil Schmidt and her husband, Wesley Schmidt, Tyler, TX and Robert Alan Stroud and his wife, Brandy, Shreveport, LA. Jim has fifteen grandchildren, Rachel Roberts, Paul Malone, Tonya Vicknair and husband, Toby, Eric Hooper and his wife, Hope, David Hooper and his wife, Amanda, Katherine Schmidt, Nathan Harrison and his wife, Hope, David Stroud, Ira Harrison, James Stroud II, William Stroud, Edward Stroud, Margaret Stroud, Jackson McNeill and Katelyn McNeill. Jim also has fifteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends Roger Hooper and Lelia Vaughn.
Jim was a kind, loving person and affected those he met positively. He was known for his ability to engage anyone in conversation and had a genuine interest in learning about others. Always willing to help, he was readily available to provide thoughtful solutions and support to his family, friends and associates. Through years of study and reading, he was a biblical scholar and a well-versed hymnologist. His worn Bible was filled with notes and annotations. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and canoeing throughout the US. He was always active, be it playing volleyball or taking up tennis in mid-life. One of his real enjoyments was working around his home in his overalls, gardening and enjoying nature. He especially enjoyed traveling and spending time with his "sweetheart," Margaret. He requested that his obituary contain the following: "Jim & Margaret's love for each other would shame Romeo & Juliet."
Jim resided at the Chateaus of Montclair for thirteen years and wishes to express his appreciation to them for their loving, quality care through the years.
In lieu of flowers, Jim requested donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Shreveport, 543 Ockley Dr., Shreveport, LA 71106, Gideon's International—Shreveport East Camp, 8850 Chadwick Dr., Shreveport, LA 71129 or charity of donor's choice.
