James Herman Wyatt



Stonewall, LA - Funeral services for James Herman Wyatt, 77, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Rev. John Harp officiating. Interment will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the funeral home.



James was born October 3, 1941 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 8, 2019. He was a graduate of the first graduating class at Woodlawn High School in 1961. James served in the U.S. Navy before serving an additional 28 years in the U.S. Army. He worked in the Caddo School System as maintenance supervisor for 25 years. James was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.



James was preceded in death by his father, Hugh McKenneth Wyatt; mother, Effie Wyatt Welborn; and brother, Bobby Gene Wyatt. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Linda Leon Wyatt; son, James Kevin Wyatt and wife Mandy; daughter, Tonya Wyatt Wagstaff and husband Chad; grandchildren, James Aaron Wyatt, Noah Chandler Wagstaff, and Hannah Denise Wagstaff; brother, Hugh McKenneth Wyatt, Jr. and wife Geraldine; and sisters, Ann Creel and husband Gary and Barbara Gail Stacey and husband George.



Memorials may be made to the .



The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Heritage Manor South for their care. Published in Shreveport Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary