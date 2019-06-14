Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greater Elizabeth B.C.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt Bethel #1
12535 Mansfield Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor James Holmes


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pastor James Holmes Obituary
Pastor James Holmes

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Pastor James Holmes, 82, former Pastor of Mary Magdalene B.C. will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mt Bethel #1, 12535 Mansfield Rd. Pastor Melvin Dodson, officiating. Interment will be at Mt Zion Cemetery, Kingston, La. Family hour will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Greater Elizabeth B.C.

Pastor Holmes entered into eternal life on June 10, 2019 after a brief illness. He was a retired bus driver.

He is survived by his wife; Linda Holmes, 3 sons, 2 daughters, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now