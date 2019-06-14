|
Pastor James Holmes
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Pastor James Holmes, 82, former Pastor of Mary Magdalene B.C. will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mt Bethel #1, 12535 Mansfield Rd. Pastor Melvin Dodson, officiating. Interment will be at Mt Zion Cemetery, Kingston, La. Family hour will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Greater Elizabeth B.C.
Pastor Holmes entered into eternal life on June 10, 2019 after a brief illness. He was a retired bus driver.
He is survived by his wife; Linda Holmes, 3 sons, 2 daughters, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 14, 2019