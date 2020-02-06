|
James Huey Nettles
Coushatta, LA - Funeral services for James Huey Nettles, 91, of Coushatta, LA will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Bro. Olan McLaren officiating and Bro. Nathan Davis assisting. Interment will follow in Springville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Nettles was born July 14, 1928 in Ringgold, LA and passed away February 5, 2020. Mr. Nettles was a pillar of our community since the early fifties, when he married and moved to Coushatta, and became actively involved and served Coushatta in so many different capacities. He helped to establish the Coushatta congregation Church of Christ. He was a lifetime member of the Red River Jaycees of which he also served as a National Director. He, alongside his wife, Virginia served on the Red River Parish Fair Board for numerous years where he was also a past president. He supported 4-H his entire adult life in so many different facets, whether it was for his own children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren or a 4-Her who simply needed help. He was a mentor to all. Even at the age of 91, he was still crawling in the vehicle and traveling the state to support his great-grandchildren with their lambs. His favorite saying was "We sure do have some good lambs."
Mr. Nettles honorably served the Town of Coushatta as a councilman for thirty-six years. He was also a fifty-year member of the Silent Brotherhood Lodge No. 146 F. & A.M. as well as a member of Harmony Chapter No. 6 O.E.S.
Mr. James was a member of the Louisiana Funeral Directors Association where he had previously been honored as the Northwest Louisiana Funeral Director of the Year. His family business included Rockett Life Insurance Company and Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home, where he spent over seventy years serving the entire communities of Coushatta, Ringgold, and surrounding parishes. He spent the last day of his active life on Friday helping to close Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home.
Mr. James also had a true passion for squirrel hunting with his dog, Rover, riding in the "buggy." He also loved to fish which he had the opportunity to share with his grandchildren late in life. Even though he enjoyed his children and grandchildren, the true love of his life were his great-grandchildren. WE ALL LOVE YOU SO MUCH PAWPAW.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Rockett Nettles; granddaughter, Heather Virginia Martin; parents, J. T. and Irma Nettles; two brothers, Walter Marion Nettles and Kenneth Wayne Nettles and wife, Wanda; sister-in-law, Sible Rockett Short and husband, Mack; and brother-in-law, Billy Beckham.
Mr. Nettles is survived by two daughters, Dianne Nettles Martin and Nancy Jan Nettles both of Coushatta, LA; two granddaughters, Stephanie Martin Chamberlin and husband, Rob of Coushatta, LA and Meredith Martin Garcia and husband, John Michael of Bossier City, LA; great-grandchildren, Carmen Rae Garcia, Madison Paige Chamberlin, Kaleigh Dianne Garcia, Madelyn Claire Chamberlin, Maverick Michael Garcia, Kambrie James Garcia and Kamdyn Reese Garcia; two sisters, Omacille Beckham and Beverly Puckett; sister-in-law, Maxine Nettles; nieces and nephews, Steve Short, Donna Short Wiggins and husband, Joe, Larry Short, Marie Materne, Shari Gramling and husband, Bruce, Ron Puckett, Charlotte Tubbs, Jackie McCormick, Debbie Askew, Sylvia Maurer and husband, Dennis, Jessie Nettles and Mick Nettles; special extended family, Janice Nash and Mineola Richmond.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ronald Dale Smith, Rob Chamberlin, John Michael Garcia, Larry Short, Joe Wiggins, Joedy Wiggins, Ron Puckett, and Bruce Gramling. Honorary pallbearers will be Maverick Garcia, Steve Short, Lucas Short, Edgar Cason, Bennie Peek, Shane Felts, Pat Murray, Maxie Almond, Dr. Wyche Coleman, Sheriff Glen Edwards, Andrew Giddings, Jeffery Deen, and J. B. Massey.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020