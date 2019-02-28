James Joseph Michael



Shreveport, LA - James Joseph Michael passed away peacefully at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital early on the morning of February 27, 2019, after a long and determined fight against lymphoma. A visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 PM with a vigil service following at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 28, at Osborn Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Officiating will be Fr. Fidel Mondragon. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. He was born in Minden, LA on March 16, 1931 to Ellis Michael, Sr. and Almozia LaHood Michael. He lived a wonderful life of almost 88 years with plentiful blessings from his wife, his immediate and extended family, his professional endeavors, his Roman Catholic faith, and his close circle of friends.



Jim, as he was known by his friends, had a big and engaging personality. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in Japan during the Korean War. He received the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He was an accountant by trade and had worked through the years at various businesses culminating in his time as a part owner of M.L. Bath Company. After his "retirement" from M.L. Bath, he stayed active in business endeavors with close friends by using his accounting skills, business experience, and expertise of lending an ear or bending an ear over lunch. He stayed active at the Willis-Knighton Pierremont gym well past his 86th birthday, looking forward to socializing with friends and burning a few calories between telling stories and solving the problems of the world. He was also a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, consistently attending Mass and feeling joy from the Church as he aged, despite feeling poorly from his health challenges.



Jim is preceded in death by his father, Ellis Raymond Michael, Sr.; his mother, Almozia Lahood Michael; his stepmother, Lucille Michael; his brother, Anice Michael; his brother, Sammy Paul Michael; and his sister, Frances C. Holloway. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia Steinert Michael; his daughter, Rebecca M. Bacon (Ted); his son, Richard J. Michael (Kristi); his sister, Helen Hamilton; his sister, Selma Shipp; his brother, Ellis Michael, Jr.; his sister, Carol Lyons; his sister, Theresa Reagan; and his grandchildren (his greatest source of pride), Matthew Bacon, Parker Bacon, Caroline Bacon, Emma Michael, and Kate Michael; his special nephew, Michael Lewis (Gay). He also leaves behind numerous other loved nieces and nephews.



Jim's family wishes to thank the many caregivers, nurses, physicians, and clergy who worked hard to match his determination to stay alive and moving. Foremost in our thanks are the staff of Elite Health Solutions (Carla Anderson, Joanna King, Silla, Henrietta, Wanda, and Elizabeth among the many wonderful staff), Dr. Iqbal Singh, Dr. Philip Garavaglia, Dr. Kirtan Koticha (and Lauren Scheffy), Dr. Scott Boniol, Dr. John B. Carmody, Dr. Wilson Baber, Dr. Donna Wyatt, and Dr. Eric Smith. It took an army of wonderful medical providers to address Dad's needs, and we will always be indebted to their willingness to help him and their patience in dealing with his complicated medical issues and expectations. Special thanks to Fathers Karl Daigle and Matthew Long for their support of Dad along his spiritual journey.



Please pray for Jim and his family at this time, in particular his wife who now journeys alone after 55 years with her partner. In lieu of flowers, any donations given may be directed towards St. Joseph Catholic Church or .