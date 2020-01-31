|
|
James Kirk Calhoun
Shreveport, LA -
Funeral services for James Kirk Calhoun will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Shreveport, 543 Ockley Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery in Mansfield, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Pastor Donald Smith will officiate the service.
Kirk was born December 18, 1968 in Mansfield, Louisiana to Beverly Presley Calhoun and Thomas Allen Calhoun and passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Kirk married Leslie Brooke Calhoun on February 14, 2009. He was the owner and Operating Manager of TAC Real Estate and was a board member for Woody's Home for Veterans. He enjoyed raising cattle and he was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was an honorable, strong, nurturing, caring, patient, loving, giving, selfless man. He was a devoted son, father and husband and a loving grandfather.
Kirk was preceded in death by his brothers, Allen Presley Calhoun and Clay Andrews Calhoun and his grandparents, Riemer and Hope Calhoun and Jim and Marjorie Presley. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Brooke Calhoun; sons, Zachary Calhoun, Trent Morgan and girlfriend, Elizabeth Jacobe, Zachary SanSouice; daughter, Cierra SanSoucie; precious granddaughter, Alaina Morgan whom he loved and adored.
Honoring Kirk as pallbearers will be Christian Bagley, Jeff Williamson, Bo Odom, Jay Porter, Jason Prudhomme, Robby Woods, Keith Woods and Cody Brazzel.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Key, David Calhoun, Benny Hives, Tommy Frye, Bruce Emmons, Jr., Mike McKinny, Chris Presley, Clark Presley, Murray Calhoun, Kent Welborn, Michael Woods, Carl Strube, Robert Doty, Charles Amie and Peter Moncrief.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Woody's Home for Veterans, 442 Jordan St., Shreveport, LA 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020