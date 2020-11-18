James L. "Buster" SalterRinggold - Funeral services for James Lonnie "Buster" Salter, 92, of Ringgold, LA will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Rockett Funeral Home Chapel, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Bro. Taff Watts and Bro. Mike Cottingham. Burial will follow in Williamson Cemetery, Bryceland, LA. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M., Thursday, November 19, 2020.Buster was born April 26, 1928 in Bryceland, LA and passed away November 17, 2020 at his home in Ringgold, LA. He lived life to the fullest and loved to be around people. He was known for grinding the best corn meal around, farming, and checking on his cows. Buster was a Veteran of the United States Navy where he was a champion boxer. Dancing was his passion and he never lacked for a partner. Buster never met a stranger and will be missed by many.He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Annie Salter; five sisters and one brother.Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Gloria Jane Salter of Ringgold, LA; sons, James Richard Salter (Danny) of Dallas, TX and Charles Randall "Tiger" Salter (Judith) of Heflin, LA; daughters, Renee Jones (Dudley) and Roxanne Salter (Leslee) both of Ringgold, LA; sister, Betty Moore of Ringgold, LA; seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.Pallbearers will be Justin Jones, Josh Jones, David Shaw, Eddie Vise, Lane Mangum, and Jesse Williamson.The family would like to thank Jann Huckaby with Southern Care Hospice, Shreveport, LA