James (Jake) L. Thibodeaux
Shreveport, LA - A funeral service honoring and celebrating the life of Jake Thibodeaux, 89, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, LA. Officiating will be Dr. Murray Hodge.
Jake was born March 19, 1930 in Provencal, LA to Luther Thibodeaux and Lola Box Thibodeaux and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 7, 2019. He graduated from Converse High School where he excelled in basketball and track. He was a proud veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired from Beaird Industries with 39 years of service.
Jake was a member of Pinecroft Baptist Church for many years where he served as Deacon, teacher of Sunday School, and Royal Ambassadors. For the last 34 years, he was an active member of Summer Grove Baptist Church. One of his greatest joys were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dad and Papa spent many hours teaching each one a variety of sports and life lessons. He never missed a ballgame, church, or school activity for his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed attending his Army reunions all across the United States for 20 years. He was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, and friend throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy Almon Thibodeaux; son, Mike Thibodeaux and wife Lisa; daughter, Lisa Montgomery and husband David; grandchildren, Michael Acurio, Jr., and wife Ashley, Amy Greathouse, Adam Acurio and wife Isabella, and Emily Thibodeaux; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Owen; and his loving nephew, Richard Owen.
Honoring Jake as pallbearers are Michael Acurio, Jr., Adam Acurio, Richard Owen, David Montgomery, Jr., Melvin Butler, and Mike Sullivan.
The family would like to thank the Veterans Administration Hospital and Evelin Kinard for their wonderful and compassionate care through the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Summer Grove Baptist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019