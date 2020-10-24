James Lawson



Benton - A memorial service will be held for James Lawson on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana. Reverend Nick Wolfe will officiate the service.



James "Jim" Walter Lawson, age 71, passed away on October 22, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Jim was born on June 10, 1949 to Harold Arthur and Sarah Frances Lawson Jr in Salina, Kansas. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked doing security surveillance at the casinos and enjoyed unwinding by watching old westerns or the "Andy Griffin Show". He loved riding his motorcycles and sitting around a fire spending time with his family. Some of the fondest memories were shared over a cup of coffee in the morning. Jim loved his children and was an amazing father but was an even better grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, whether it be playing dress up or beating them in Battleship. He was a simple man of few words with a dry sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.



Jim is preceded in death by mother, Sarah Frances Avery; stepfather, Allen Avery and brothers, Harold and Joey Lawson. He is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Mary Lawson; children, Rebecca Stone (Brad), Dawn Byrd- Hodges (Jerri), Melissa Rhea Hodges, Jeremy Hodges (Elana); 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and brother-in-law, Bill Patterson (Sue).









