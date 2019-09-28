|
|
James Lee Dick
Homer, LA - James Lee Dick passed away on September 26, 2019, at his home in Homer, Louisiana. He was surrounded by his loving friends and family.
James was born on October 3, 1942, in Delhi, Louisiana to Odell and Mary Etta Dick. He worked for many years as a crane operator at Kast Metal and as the Supervisor of Shipping and Receiving at Glazer Wholesale, where he made many lifelong friends. He was also a devoted member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Homer.
Anyone who met James immediately became acquainted with his playful sense of humor. He was quick with his smiles and always willing to help a friend.
James is preceded in death by his father, Odell Dick, his mother, Mary Etta Tucker Dick, as well as a twin sister, Jennie Lou, who passed away at birth. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Burcham Dick of Homer, LA; his son, Todd Dick and wife Brandy of Vivian LA; two daughters, Tosha Dick Lester and husband Brian of Bossier City, LA, and Brandy Backofen and husband Greg of Hemphill, TX; three grandchildren, Lynnzee Dick, Hannah Lester, and Cameron Mikesell; his great-granddaughter, Aizlynn Mikesell; 5 sisters-in-law and 2 brothers-in law and their spouses, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 28, at Calvary Baptist Church in Homer at 10 AM, with funeral services immediately following. Pallbearers will be Brian Lester, Greg Backofen, Stephen Eubanks, Mike Earnest, Herschel "Bud" Burcham, and Lloyd Burcham. Graveside service will take place at Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport, LA, where James will be laid to rest next to his mother and father.
In lieu of flowers honoring James, his family suggest memorials be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1993 Hwy 3062, Homer, LA 71040.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 28, 2019