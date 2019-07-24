|
James Lee McCoy
Shreveport - Mr. James Lee McCoy passed away at home on Monday, July 22, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 am until 12 pm on Thursday, July 25 with funeral services following at 12 pm at Christ United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Goins of Christ United Methodist Church. A private family interment will follow.
Jim was born on January 22, 1935 and a resident of Shreveport for 54 years. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Joy Sunday School Class and Methodist Men.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Tillman McCoy; his grandson, Matthew Douglas McCoy; and brother, Bill McCoy. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Luceil "Bootsie" Brocato McCoy; daughter, Kelly McCoy Jones and husband, Charles Sam Jones; sons, Dr. Michael McCoy and Steven McCoy and wife, Neng; and three grandchildren, Kelsey Jones, Claire Jones and Katie McCoy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael McCoy, Steven McCoy, Sam Jones, Harvey Christian and Curtis Williams.
The family requests that memorials be made to or the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home in Ruston, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 24, 2019