James Loyd Layfield
James Loyd Layfield, 58, succumbed to his battle with depression and chose to rejoin his beloved parents in the days before December 8, 2019. James Loyd was born October 18, 1961 to James Terrell and Alice Layfield in Tyler, Texas and was a lifelong resident of Shreveport, Louisiana. His life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Shreveport. Officiating will be Steve Riall and Dr. Steve Fowler. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. preceding the service.
James Loyd was preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice Layfield. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Diane Watson and husband Marty, Rita Folds and husband Don; aunt, Pat Stinecipher; cousin, Michelle Griffith; nieces, Katie Strong and husband Matthew, Jennifer Watson, Alicia Plunkett and husband C.J.; and 7 great-nieces and nephews along with many other special family members and friends.
James Loyd will always be remembered for his playful nature, his giving heart, his dedication to supporting our troops, and his love for travel and music. He loved doing anything he could to bring a smile to someone's face. If you needed someone to cheer you up, to embrace a lost soul, to help plan or navigate a trip, to play the perfect song, or to join you at a sporting event or concert, you could always count on James Loyd to be there. His favorite place on this Earth was the beach. He was an avid cruiser and we find comfort in knowing that he has now reached beaches even more beautiful than any we could imagine here.
His greatest love in this life was the love he shared with his parents. Their bond was strong and their deaths left a deep void in his life that he struggled to fill. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you reach out to those who are struggling and find ways to pay it forward and give to those less fortunate. Donations in his memory can be made to CASA through Volunteers for Youth Justice in Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020