James M. "Mike" Fore
Vivian - James M. "Mike" Fore, 70, passed away on February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home Chapel in Vivian, LA officiated by Rev. Eddie Kent. There will be a time of visitation from 12 PM until service time on Monday, at the funeral home.
Mike was born November 30, 1949 in Winnsboro, LA to W.P. Fore and Frances Broadway Fore, and lived in the Blanchard/Shreveport area all of his life. He was a Veteran of the US Army. He loved the outdoors and especially hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; he is survived by his sister Jenny Kent and husband Eddie of Mooringsport, LA and a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020