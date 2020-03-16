|
James Mason
Shreveport, LA - On Saturday, March 14, 2020 James Glen Mason entered the gates of Heaven and left his earthly struggles behind. He now walks beside his Lord and Savior on streets of gold.
James was born on August 14, 1940. He attended Fair Park High School. He had a strong, commanding presence and put his all into everything he did. James enjoyed hunting and traveling the world with his wife, Betty. When his sons were young, he coached their football and baseball teams. "Mr. Mason" earned a reputation as a tough, multiple city championships, winning coach. During this time, he positively affected the lives of many young men by teaching them the value of perseverance and a strong work ethic. As a grandfather, he faithfully attended all of his grandchildren's sporting and academic events. When they looked at the crowd, they knew they would see their Paw-Paw's face.
Always a hardworking man, James, alongside his two sons established Republic Contractors in 1988. He ran the successful business until suffering a life changing stroke while vacationing with his wife on the Island of Crete, Greece.
James was met at the gates of Heaven by his mother Sudie Eastman, father Raymond Mason, step father Charles Eastman, sister Patsy Traylor and son in law Michael Garcia.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Betty Mason. Even in the toughest of times, her love never faltered. Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Steve Mason, Scott Mason, and Stacey Bordelon (Tom). He has seven grandchildren, Jennifer DeSpain (Daniel), Stephanie Mason, Wes Mason, Mason Garcia (Jennifer), Alex Garcia (Caroline), Annabeth Faulk (Christopher) and Hayden Mason. Additionally, he was blessed with great-grandchildren, Casey, Eli, Grace, Tara, Christian, and Evie James. His siblings, Don Mason (Linda), Linda Gentry (Jimmy), Danny Mason (Blossom) as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other family members also survived Mr. Mason.
Honoring Mr. Mason as pallbearers will be grandsons, Mason Garcia, Alex Garcia, Hayden Mason, Casey Leone, Eli Leone and son in law, Thomas Bordelon.
Funeral services will be, 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 19, 2010 at the Rose-neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel. Rev. Billy Crosby will be officiating and the burial will follow at the Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service in the chapel, Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020