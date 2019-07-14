Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Resources
More Obituaries for James Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Modell Norris Ii

Add a Memory
James Modell Norris Ii Obituary
James Modell Norris, II

- - A Memorial Visitation celebrating the life of James Modell Norris, II, was held from 1:00-4:00 PM, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Rose-Neath Marshall Street.

Jim was born on December 20, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas to James Modell Norris and Fern Brantley Norris and passed away March 20, 2019 in Bossier City while walking his dogs with his wife, Sandra Hill Montague Norris.

After graduating from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in civil engineering, he enjoyed a 45 year career in land surveying. Jim loved spending time with his family and many friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judith Norris Baker. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sandra Hill Montague Norris; daughter, Lisa Norris Willis and husband David; son, James M. Norris III and wife Kim; grandchildren, Maxwell Willis, Sadie Willis, and Lily Norris; niece, Allyson Bradshaw; and his beloved dogs, Galt and Dagney.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now