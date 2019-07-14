|
|
James Modell Norris, II
- - A Memorial Visitation celebrating the life of James Modell Norris, II, was held from 1:00-4:00 PM, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Rose-Neath Marshall Street.
Jim was born on December 20, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas to James Modell Norris and Fern Brantley Norris and passed away March 20, 2019 in Bossier City while walking his dogs with his wife, Sandra Hill Montague Norris.
After graduating from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in civil engineering, he enjoyed a 45 year career in land surveying. Jim loved spending time with his family and many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judith Norris Baker. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sandra Hill Montague Norris; daughter, Lisa Norris Willis and husband David; son, James M. Norris III and wife Kim; grandchildren, Maxwell Willis, Sadie Willis, and Lily Norris; niece, Allyson Bradshaw; and his beloved dogs, Galt and Dagney.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 14, 2019