Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7010 Chetwood
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 662-2030
For more information about
James Parker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7010 Chetwood
Houston, TX 77081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Monroe "Jim" Parker


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Monroe "Jim" Parker Obituary
James Monroe "Jim" Parker

Houston, TX - James Monroe "Jim" Parker, 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Houston on April 2, 2019. A native of Louisiana, Jim was raised in Shreveport and graduated from C.E. Byrd high school, LSU and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. Jim enjoyed a successful career as a CFA working in New York and Houston. Jim is survived by his two daughters: Christine Hight and Jennifer Hutchison (Danny) and their mother: Dee Butts; his five granddaughters: Hailey, Emily, Lillian, Parker, and Preston; his sister: Anna Folse (Darrel) and extended family members. Jim was a Kappa Sigma, enjoyed golf, travel, celebrating his granddaughters, and his Monday Night Dinner Group.

Services will be held on Monday, April 8 at 11 AM at Advantage Funeral Home, 7010 Chetwood Dr., 77081.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now