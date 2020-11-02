James MooreJames Edward Moore was born November 30, 1944 in Shreveport, Louisiana to James A. Moore and Mary Louise Krisle Moore. He went to be with his Lord September 30, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.He spent his early years in the Philippines and Riverside, California during WWII while his father was serving in the United States Air Force. After his father's retirement the family moved back to Shreveport where he graduated from Fair Park High School in 1962. Following in his father's footsteps, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, honorably serving his country for 10 years. He worked briefly for KTBS before starting the career he loved with the Shreveport Fire Department in August of 1968. He retired as a Captain in 1992.He was a devoted member of Christ United Methodist Church for more than 43 years. He was a member of the Shriners of Shreveport, Fair Park Masonic Lodge, Shreveport Scottish Rite, and the LA York Rite. James never met a stranger. He called everyone cowboy, cowgirl or ace. He loved talking with friends and strangers alike. James loved his Church and Fire Department families.He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Jackie Chambers Moore; daughter, Tracey Moore Presley and husband Joey; son, Scott A. Moore; his cherished grandchildren, Joseph A. Presley and Elizabeth Leann Presley; members of the Shreveport Fire Dept. and Christ United Methodist Church.A visitation will be held at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Mark Goins and Bro. Larry O'Dell will be officiating the services. Interment will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia, AR following the funeral service. Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Canatella, Bobby Cannon, Gerald Adkins, Fred Williams, Stacy Birdwell, Gene Williams, David Burden, Dwayne Tasey and members of the Shreveport Fire Dept.The family would like to thank Dr. John Waterfallen for always being there for the family and Dr. Randy Del Mundo and staff for all their care. We would like to thank our Christ United Methodist Church family for all their support and prayers. We would also like to thank his best friend Kenny Canatella for all the good times and memories they shared.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana or to any animal rescue of your choice.