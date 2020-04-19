|
James Moss
Bryceland - A private graveside service for James "Jimmy" Moss, 73, will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Williamson Cemetery in Sailes, Louisiana with Bro. Bruce Bratton and Bro. Kenny Rowe officiating.
Jimmy was born September 9, 1946 in Bakersfield, California and entered into rest April 18, 2020 in Ruston, Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ladelle Moss and brothers Tommy Ray and David Moss.
He is survived by his wife Annette Moss of Bryceland, son Cliff Moss and wife Lee Ann of Jamestown, daughters Amy Goodrich of Shreveport, Alisha Lee and husband Shane of Ruston, sisters Belva Griffin of Bryceland, Donna Moss of Arcadia, and Shirley Webb of Memphis, Tennessee, grandchildren Ray Moss and wife Kelly of Ringgold, Ryan Moss and wife Bekah of Arcadia, Macey Moss of Jamestown, Tristan Goodrich of Shreveport, Anna Grace, Alivia and Cooper Lee of Ruston, and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Alan Griffin, Randy Moss, Jody Moss, Jarred Copeland, Boyd McMullan, and Darron Pullig.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Hathorn, Donnie Byrd, John Fields, Benny Allen, Jerry Cummings, James Ray Watts, Mike Reeves, Gayle Culver, Arthur Walker, Floyd Gilbert and Jeff Poole.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020