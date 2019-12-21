|
James "Jim" N. Fisher, Jr.
Shreveport, LA - Graveside Services honoring the life of James "Jim" N. Fisher, Jr. will be held at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Reverend Susan Dungan.
James "Jim" N. Fisher, Jr was born February 14, 1940 in Shreveport, Louisiana to parents Jimmy and Bip Fisher and passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
Jim was a proud Eagle Scout in his youth. He had a 35 plus year career in banking. Working as Vice President of Pioneer Bank and Community Bank, he retired in 2002. He had a passion for running and enjoyed running 5k's with his sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ronnie Smith.
Jim is survived by his soulmate, Susan Flynn; sister, Linda Smith Tyrone and husband, David; nieces, Mary Beth Smith and Christina Hennessy Carter and husband, John; great-niece, Ronnie Lynn Hennessy and great-nephew, Jack Hennessy.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019