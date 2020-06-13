James Page WashingtonJames Page Washington passed away in Austin, Texas on June 12, 2020, one day after his 96th birthday.Jim was born June 11, 1924, at home in Vivian, Louisiana to Dennis Dudley Washington and Fanny Beaber Cross Washington. One of nine children, Jim spent his youth on the farm hunting, fishing, swimming and learning the values of honesty, integrity, and hard work that served him well throughout his life.Jim served in the Army Air Corps during World War II from January 1943 until December 23, 1945. He was stationed in the Pacific throughout the war and arrived home on Christmas Eve 1945 to the surprise and delight of his family.On December 18, 1947, he married Jennie Lyle and together they built a life and family in Shreveport, Louisiana, which they shared until her death in 2002.Jim's career began as a salesman for Harrison Tobacco Company where he rose to managing partner in association with the Harrison family.Throughout his adult life, Jim contributed to his community through his church, the Southern Hills Civic Club, the Rotary Club, Board Member of NATD, and Board Member of East Ridge Country Club. He retired in 1986 and pursued his loves of gardening and golf. Most of his neighbors, friends, and relatives have a tree or rosebush planted by Jim.In 2018, Jim moved to Austin, where he spent his time enjoying his family and his many friends at Belmont Village Senior Living.Jim is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Jennie Lyle Washington, his daughter, Mary Lynn Baten, infant granddaughter Kylie Claire Feldman, as well as his mother, father, and his eight siblings.He is survived by his daughter Paula Feldman, her husband Noble Feldman, and his son-in-law Steve Baten. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Sam Burleson, Kasey Thomason (Greg), James Leonard Feldman, Jennie Kathryne Thomason and Margaret Hugh (Maisie) Thomason.A host of nieces and nephews also survive him, including loyal friend and nephew, Jimmy Washington.Our "Dandy" leaves an example of courage, positivity, and love.The family will hold a private graveside service. Those wishing to express their condolences may do so through the Centuries Memorial website. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Austin at 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, Texas 78759, or Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church Music Ministry at 7127 Bee Cave Road, Austin, Texas 78746, would be appreciated.