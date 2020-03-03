|
|
James Ray Cox
Heflin - Funeral services for James Ray Cox will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. Matt Cate and Dr. Randy Hales officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Springs Cemetery in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.
James was born February 15, 1933 in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana and entered into rest March 1, 2020 in Minden, Louisiana. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Navy and awarded the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. James retired as Materials Manager from General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company. He was a deacon at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Minden.
He was preceded in death by William Clyde and Sadie Valerie DeLoach Cox, William Doyle Cox and wife Nell, Mary Alice Spigener and husband Alvin, Novyce Gandy and husband Harry, Jeanette Cummins and husband Sam, and Evelyn Sneed and husband Laymon.
He is survived by his wife Mary Gene Montgomery Cox, daughter Carla Holloway and husband Randy, grandchildren Brandon O'Brien and wife Amy, Steven Holloway and Tilly Holloway, great grandchildren Jamie O'Brien and Eliza O'Brien, sister Wanda Dean and husband Jerry, twelve nephews, one niece, several cousins and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Gordon Wayne Spigener, W.A. Spigener, Freddie Spigener, Jimmy Spigener, Ralph Spigener, Harry Gandy, Richard Gandy, John Cummins, Dana Sneed, Kelly Sneed, Michael Dean, Mark Dean, and Michelle Barajaz.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020