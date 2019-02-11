Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church
1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shreveport - Jim Robinson was born May 18, 1953 in Minden to Glen and Inez Robinson. Sadly, he passed on February 5, 2019 in his home. Memorial mass will be 11:00 AM, February 12, 2019 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM. Officiating will be Father Nicholas Onyach.

Jim, a graduate of Southwood, received a degree in Journalism from LSUS. After graduation, he began a long successful career in advertising. After establishing himself, he owned and operated his own company, TV Productions. He was well known throughout Shreveport for his directing talent.

Jim woke each day in a new world and new experiences. He loved to meet people and ask them all kind of questions.

Jim is preceded in death by brother, Glen Robinson and his parents. He is survived by sister, Laura Robinson-Wilson and her husband Randy; nephews, Mark and Luke Robinson, and Adam Wilson; niece, Nancy Mobley; and Brenda Heiman his long-time girlfriend.

Jim enjoyed life and left many happy memories. His legacy will live on in family and friends that loved him.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 11, 2019
