James Russell Collier
Shreveport -
Funeral services celebrating the life of James Russell Collier, age 94, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Broadmoor United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Interment will follow in the Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA. The visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St. in Shreveport.
Mr. Collier grew up in Mooringsport, LA, lived there much of his life, fishing on Caddo Lake and hunting in the surrounding woods. He served in the United States Navy as a very young man during WWII. He was the business manager at Broadmoor Methodist Church in Shreveport for 36 years and spent his retirement years fishing and hunting in North Louisiana.
He is survived by his son, James R. Collier, Jr.; daughter, Sharon Collier; three grandchildren, James Russell Collier III, Jessica Alice Molony, Jason Michael Collier and two great-grandchildren, Peyton J. Johnson and Mary Anna Molony.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Barbara Cate, Delores Renter and Susan Trahan for their many years of kindness, compassion and care.
The family suggests memorials in Jim's honor may be made to the WWII Museum in New Orleans, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130, Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, Broadmoor Methodist Church, 3715 Youree Dr., Shreveport, LA 71105 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
