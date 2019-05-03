|
|
James Scott Cox
- - James Scott Cox also known as "Big Daddy" was born on November 19, 1935 in Cunningham Texas to Fred T. and Robbie Mae Cox. James Scott Cox, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 28, 2019 at his sister's home in Ennis Texas where he had moved to in December 2018. He graduated from Cunningham High School in Cunningham Texas. He then joined the Service at Barksdale Air Force Base in Barksdale, LA where he worked as an airplane mechanic. After serving his country he became the owner of Tiger Mart Grocery and later was the founder and owner of Tiger Mart Construction. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He gave sacrificially to the poor and opened his arms to those in need. Respected by many and admired by friends and the community. He was preceded in death by his wife Beulah Grace Cox. His parents Fred T. and Robbie Mae Cox. His brothers Raeul Galen Cox Sr., Fred Lavon Cox, Loy Gail Cox. His sister Judy Jean Teal and his son Eric Lance Cox. He is survived by his son Rodney Jason Cox, James Baker, step son Antonio Flores, grandsons Eric Lance Cox, Scott Flores and his great grandchildren Brantley Cross Cox and Prezlee Faith Cox. His two sisters Nancy June Reese, Sarah Jane Garrison and numerous nieces, and nephews. His Memorial will be held Saturday May 4th at 1 PM at Champions for God Cowboy Church located at 4074 US 171 Gloster Louisiana. In lieu of flowers he requested your support to go to his church, Champions of God in his name where he has been a member for several years. We are confident and agree as with many, he heard the words; "Welcome home, well done my good and faithful servant".
Published in Shreveport Times on May 3, 2019