|
|
James Sidney Kot
Shreveport - James Sidney "Jim" Kot, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, with his wife, Mary Jo, by his side. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral with a reception to follow in the Parlor.
Jim was born on December 29, 1946, in Milford, Connecticut. He lived there with his family until his move to Gainesville, Georgia, where he graduated in 1964 from Riverside Military Academy. He then began studying at New Haven College in New Haven, CT, while working at various trades in the construction business. In February 1969, he married Mary Jo Hopkins, also of Milford, after a brief three-month courtship that lasted 50 years.
In September 1969, Jim enlisted in the Air Force, training at Lackland and Keesler until receiving orders for Barksdale Air Force Base where he was Historian for the Radio Operator Squadron his entire four-year tour. Jim and Mary Jo remained in Shreveport making it their home and raising four children. He began his career as a general contractor and earned the reputation of an honest, hardworking and creative businessman.
Jim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Mary Jo; their four children: daughters, Jennifer Burlingame and husband, Alex, Heather Brown and husband, Ted, and Kristen Sepulvado and husband, Chad; son, Nicholas Kot and wife, Andrea; and twelve grandchildren, Andrew, William and Katherine Burlingame, Avery, Theo and Griffin Brown, Charlie, Olivia, Henry, Frank and George Sepulvado; and Cameron Kot. He is also survived by his brother, Mitchell Kot, of Gainesville, GA; sister, Susan Reynolds, of Milford, CT; sister-in-law, Lynn St. John, of Shreveport; and a loving extended family including lifelong friends.
Jim was a devoted husband, father and friend who was happiest at home with loved ones or out on the lake. He has left an indelible mark on all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019