James Turner Rodgers, III
August 26, 1934 to June 28, 2019 - James Turner Rodgers, III, 84, journeyed to his Lord and Savior the morning of June 28, 2019.
Jimmy graduated from Byrd High School in 1952. It was there, he met his high school sweetheart, Claudette Moore, who became his bride of 64 years. Their home for the past 43 years has been in Houston, TX.
His Memorial service will be held at Northwest Bible Church, 5503 Fellowship Lane, Spring, TX 77379 at 2:00 PM on July 20, 2019. Full Obituary can be viewed at http://www.kleinfh.com/Obituaries or Legacy.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 17, 2019