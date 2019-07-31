|
|
James "Jamie" Van Elliott
Stonewall - Memorial services for James "Jamie" Van Elliott, 36, of Stonewall will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday August 3, 2019 at Mission Point Baptist Church with Bro. Ron Johnson officiating.
Jamie Elliott, a salmon fisherman, went to his heavenly home due to a tragic accident while fishing in Alaska on July 1, 2019. Jamie was a lifelong resident of Stonewall, was a member of Mission Point Baptist Church in Stonewall, graduated from Grawood Christian School and Northwest Louisiana Technical College, and he found his career as a salmon fisherman in Alaska in 2007. Anyone that knew him knew how much he loved to fish, and he referred to the Bering Sea as his "happy place".
Jamie was preceded in death by his father, Edward "Doc" Elliott, his brother Steven Elliott, his brother-in-law, Jerry Lillo, his nephew Michael Elliott, his beloved Mamaw Marilyn Van Meter, and his paternal grandparents.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Lynne Elliott, his brothers Robert Elliott & wife Kim, Michael Elliott & wife Dana, Perry Elliott & wife Debbie, his sisters Cindy Lillo, Melinda Sproule & husband Carl, Melissa Elliott, his beloved friend and captain, Jonathan Danese, and his very special friend Mrs. Shelby Lacombe, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation is from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at Mission Point Baptist Church located at 740 Linwood Ave in Stonewall, LA.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of those who supported us in thoughts and prayers, as well as the visits, phone calls, and food. This love and support from everyone has been a true blessing from God.
"May you rest easy fisherman, in fair winds and calm seas."
Published in Shreveport Times from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019