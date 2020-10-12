James VanNess

James VanNessShreveport - Memorial services celebrating the life of James Howard VanNess (Jim) will be held on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Forest Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00AM.Jim left his tired body to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 11th at the age of 87 years. He was born into a loving family on April 28, 1933. He was predeceased by his parents, Charlie and Lizzie VanNess, 5 sisters and 1 brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dodie; 2 sons: Ray VanNess & wife Wuanella and Steve VanNess & wife Kim; 3 grandchildren: Rachel Schulz & husband Chris, Cory VanNess and Byron VanNess and wife Ashley; 1 step granddaughter Jamie Draper; and 9 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind 2 sisters: Lorene Ramick of Fayetteville, AR and Patricia Spann of Little Rock.Jim loved working with tools and electronic equipment. He was employed by a cable TV company in Paducah, KY, a radio station in Mansfield, La, and by KTBS TV for 29 years. He was a member of Shreve City Baptist Church. He also had served as a deacon at Parkview Baptist Church in Shreveport and as a Cub Scout leader in Bossier City. He served for 4 years in the United States Marine Corps. He was a good man, loved by his family and friends; he was helpful to those in need and respected by all who knew him; he loved the Lord and loved going to church services. Jim especially enjoyed good food and was usually first in line at dinners and holiday meals! He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Like the apostle Paul, he "fought the good fight, finished the course and kept the faith, Therefore there is laid up for him a crown of righteousness…"