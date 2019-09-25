|
Dr. James Vernon Ward
Shreveport - On September 21, 2019, the good Lord called James Vernon Ward, M.D., 90, home after a long illness. In death, as in life, he was a very private person and has requested that his funeral service also follow suit.
Born as the only child to Elmer and Eva (Yates) Ward, Dr. Ward spent his formative years in the quaint town of Malvern, Arkansas attending school, working in his family's store, and reading anything he could get his hands on in his spare time. It was through his reading that he discovered a new and larger world outside Malvern. He knew if he worked hard and studied hard, he could do anything he wanted with his life, and so began his astounding journey of academic and personal achievements.
While in Arkansas, Dr. Ward graduated salutatorian at high school at the tender age of 16, University of Arkansas at 19 with a double major in biology and chemistry (with honors and Phi Beta Kappa), and University of Arkansas Medical School at 23 (with honors); but you likely wouldn't hear about any of his accomplishments directly from him. Those who had the pleasure and honor of knowing him appreciated his kindness, integrity, dedication, and steadfast candor.
On completion of medical school and a one-year internship at Los Angeles General Hospital in Los Angeles, CA, he eventually moved to New Jersey for an OB-GYN residency and met the love of his life, Rosemary Ward (nee Cereghino). After a brief courtship, he quickly asked for her hand in marriage. Thereafter, the young doctor accepted a second OB-GYN residency and moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, but not until he convinced his lovely fiancé to pack up her belongings and follow him so they could be married in their new home. Dr. Ward married his lovely bride in the summer of 1954 and one year later, welcomed the first of two sons, Richard. He completed his OB-GYN residency at Confederate Memorial Medical Center in Shreveport.
Shortly after completion of his residency Dr. Ward was drafted into the United States Navy. He served two years at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Beaufort, South Carolina. At the end of service, he retired from the Navy as a Lt. Commander. While there, Mrs. Ward gave birth to their younger child, Chris. During his naval service, he met Dr. William Vollaton, a renowned ophthalmologist, who became his lifelong friend.
After discharge from the navy, he returned to Shreveport and joined the OB-GYN practice with Dr. Earl Dilworth and obtained his board certification. After several years, Dr. Valloton began recruiting Dr. Ward to the practice of ophthalmology and "opened his eyes" to the world of ophthalmology. After six years of OB-GYN practice Dr. Ward decided to pursue ophthalmology and returned to a residency in Charleston, South Carolina under the tutelage of Dr. Valloton, who, in addition to being his best friend, became his mentor. Dr. Ward completed his residency at the Medical College Of South Carolina, Charleston, S.C., while there authoring numerous papers for medical journals and developing several new surgical procedures. He then returned to Shreveport to practice in his newly-chosen field for forty years, obtaining board certification and specializing in retinal surgery.
Dr. Ward was so much more than his medical career. He was a kind-hearted friend, loyal husband, devoted father, and ardent dog-lover. His ultimate success was being married to his loving wife for 65 years, having a happy, close-knit family, and being able to share his love of wine, food, bespoke clothing, and travel with them throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Eva Ward. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; two sons, Richard (Sharon) and Chris (Rebecca); seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Alan Borne for his exceptional care during this very trying time. Also, to his caregiver Angeline Atkins who went above and beyond to attend him.
In lieu of flowers the family rests that memorials be made to The Dioceses of Shreveport Seminarian Fund, Catholic Center, 3500 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana 71104.
HE WAS THE WIND BENEATH OUR WINGS
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 25, 2019