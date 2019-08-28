|
|
Minister James W. Lane, Jr.
Shreveport - Services for Minister James W. Lane, Jr., 71, will be 10 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church, West Location, 7480 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, La. Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Sr., Pastor/Teacher, officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 601 Hwy. 80 East, Haughton, La. 71037. Open visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 12 noon til 8 p.m. at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St. Shreveport, La. 71101.
Minister Lane entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was the owner of Around the Clock Bail Bonds, Insurance agent at Security Industrial Insurance and an employee for Time Warner/Cable.
He is survived by his wife; Mattye Lane, maternal mother; Emma Lee Anderson, adoptive parents; James Wilson Lane, Sr. and Callie Clark Lane, 2 sons, 1 daughter, 4 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to The Bradford Staff and Amedysis Hospice Care of Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 28, 2019