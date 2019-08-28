Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church
West Location, 7480 Greenwood Road
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minister James W. Lane Jr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minister James W. Lane Jr. Obituary
Minister James W. Lane, Jr.

Shreveport - Services for Minister James W. Lane, Jr., 71, will be 10 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church, West Location, 7480 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, La. Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Sr., Pastor/Teacher, officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 601 Hwy. 80 East, Haughton, La. 71037. Open visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 12 noon til 8 p.m. at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St. Shreveport, La. 71101.

Minister Lane entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was the owner of Around the Clock Bail Bonds, Insurance agent at Security Industrial Insurance and an employee for Time Warner/Cable.

He is survived by his wife; Mattye Lane, maternal mother; Emma Lee Anderson, adoptive parents; James Wilson Lane, Sr. and Callie Clark Lane, 2 sons, 1 daughter, 4 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to The Bradford Staff and Amedysis Hospice Care of Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now