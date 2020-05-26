|
James William Caskey
Shreveport - James William Caskey, 67, passed away on May 24, 2020, after long coping with chronic disease. Jimmy, was born September 15, 1952, the son of the late David Melton and Kathryn Sue Bostick Caskey, in Laurel, Mississippi.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Londot Caskey; and brothers, John Adlai Caskey, III and David Caskey, all of Shreveport. He is also survived by his aunts, Barbara Nelson and Daisy Kime; nieces; nephews, in-laws; and a dog. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, John Adlai and Mae King Caskey and James William and Maggie Alta McFatter Bostick.
Jimmy met Jacquelyn Londot in 1973 and they married in 1977. They shared a wonderful life together. He graduated from LSU-Shreveport in 1977, and worked as a CPA and restaurateur.
Thanks to all who were kind to him.
A private family memorial service will be held for Jimmy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society, Shreveport Green, or the ASPCA.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 26 to May 29, 2020