Jan Harter
Shreveport - Friends and family are welcome to join us at a graveside service for Jan Harter on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent.
Jan was born on April 14, 1950 to Earl Michael Harter, Jr. and Marilee Davis Harter in Shreveport, Louisiana and passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Jan was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and Louisiana State University, where she majored in Political Science. Her interests were politics, travel, jogging and having a good time. Jan's travels, first class only, took her to many parts of the world. She loved the Hotel de Glace in Quebec City, Canada and visited as frequently as possible. Her favorite place was Ireland, where she always dreamed of one day buying a cottage in a quaint village and living out the rest of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Justin Reid Harter. She is survived by her brothers, David Alan Harter, Earl Michael Harter III and Steven Scott Harter and wife, Laura; nieces, Lauren Harter, Shannon Harter and Catherine Harter; nephews, Ryan Harter and Scott Harter and her beloved cat, Hemingway and dog, Hope.
Serving as pallbearers will be Will Blanchard, Bill Hall, Andrew M. Shehee, Carey Schimph, Dr. Ryan Bicknell and posthumously, Randolph Terrell, whom Jan adored.
The family would like to express thanks to her beloved Dr. E. H. "Sonny" Byrd, devoted friends Laurie Hawes and Sue Crow and the staff of Willis-Knighton Hospice.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, 2544 Linwood Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103, Robinson's Rescue, 2515 Line Ave., Shreveport, LA 71104 or the Donald. J. Trump Re-election Campaign, www.donaldjtrump.com
.