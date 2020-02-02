|
|
Jane White
Shreveport - Funeral services for Mrs. Jane D. White 91, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Ford Park Baptist Church, 5755 Yarbrough Rd, Shreveport, LA 71119. Dr. Freddie Williford will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery.
Mrs. White went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born June 8, 1928 to Ms. Pete and Turpin Davidson in Mer Rouge, Louisiana. Mrs. White was a bus driver for Caddo Parish Schools for over 20 years. Her children all knew her as Granny! After retirement she became known as 'the flower lady' because she loved bringing flowers to cheer up the residents at local nursing homes. Jane enjoyed cooking, traveling; especially with her grandkids, and never met a stranger! She loved her church, where she had been a member for over 60 years. Most of all she was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend that will be missed by all that knew her.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, Coach G.A. "Ab" White (USA-Air Force) and son, David White (USAF); her parents, and brother, John Lewis Davidson, Esquire. She is survived by her three children, Dr. George T. White and wife Mary Cathey, Mary Jane Ward and husband James, and Bill White and wife Cathy; eight grandchildren, Shaun M. White, (USMC) and wife Tracie, Stephanie Harris and husband Cody, Sheila M. Smith, Amy Decker and husband Josh, Jill White (USN), Dr. Arien Ward, Dylan Ward and wife Jennifer, and Alicia White; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was the last surviving member of our extended family from "The Greatest Generation".
Honoring her as pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be all the children that knew her as "Granny".
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard St., Monroe, LA 71023, or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020