Jane Wright Evans
Shreveport - Jane Wright Evans passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. A visitation will be held at Osborn Funeral Home, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Broadmoor Baptist Church Chapel. Dr. Larry Williams will officiate assisted by Dr. Tom Harrison. Interment will follow the chapel service at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Jane Ellen was a native of Monroe, LA and a resident of Shreveport for 45 years. She was a longtime member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, and Chairman of Boutique de Noel in 1988. Jane Ellen co-owned Village Fabric and Designs and was the owner of Village Design and Consignment. She also sold real estate for Towery Real Estate and Coldwell Banker, served as the Director of the American Heart Association
, Marketing Director of the Robinson Film Center, and a grief counselor at Forest Park Cemetery.
Jane Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Glenn Branson Wright and Mildred Webb Wright; her children's father, Edward Ackle Nassar; daughter, Jacqueline Annette Nassar Mettz, sisters, Jimmie Lou Texada Pearce, and Dorothy Texada Marnell; brother, Gene Branson Wright; step-grandson, Heath Akins; and her husband, John Mack Evans, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Panette (Patricia Annette) Nassar; step-daughter, Nancy Ruth Mettz and Thomas Patrick Dooley, step-sons, Rob Akins and wife Deborah, and Mickey Despot; step-grandchildren, Matt Akins, Lake Akins and Ashley Nelson and husband Richard; step-grandchildren, Michael Nelson, Arthur Nelson, and Jack Nelson; sisters, Patricia Texada Branch, and Evelyn Wright Ridaught and husband Les; brother, Glenn David Wright and wife Mary Ann; brother-in-law, Bill Evans and wife ReRe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Honoring Jane Ellen as pallbearers will be John Jucas, Charlie Neupert, Brian Wilks, Herb Hobgood, Charley Kingery, Jay Coon, Jeff Coon, Collins Coon and Cory Coon.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials the American Heart Association
or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Robert Hernandez, Dr. Anil Chhabra, Dr. Himanshu Desai, and the staff at Willis-Knighton Pierremont.