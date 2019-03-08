Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Agape Faith Christian Center
Bossier City, MS
Interment
Following Services
Lincoln Cemetery
Janet Jackson Obituary
Mrs. Janet Jackson

Shreveport - On Saturday, March 2, 2019, Janet Elaine Jackson of Shreveport, Louisiana was called home to be with the Lord.

She was born on January 6, 1955, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, to Eddie and Drucilla Betts. She was the youngest daughter of her nine siblings. Janet, known as "Jan" to her friends and family was loved by everyone. She met her loving husband Grover Jackson in Portland, Oregon and married in 1980.

Jan was a devoted, loving, giving, and humble wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Jan was very outgoing and loved to travel and go on cruises with her family and friends. She relished the time spent sailing down the river with her husband on their boat. Jan worked in management at Pacific Northwest Bell for over 22 years.

In 1999, she relocated with her husband to his hometown of Shreveport, LA and to be closer to her family. She then worked as a consultant for US West for several years. Later, she joined the City of Shreveport where she worked in the Department of Water & Sewerage.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Agape Faith Christian Fellowship, Bossier City, LA. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Heavenly Gates. Arrangements entrusted to Heavenly Gates Funeral Home.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 8, 2019
