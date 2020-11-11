1/1
Janet Rose Drach
1939 - 2020
Janet Rose Drach

Waskom - Graveside services for Janet Rose Drach, 81, will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. prior to the service. Officiating will be Reverend Tom Brown.

Janet was born on November 1, 1939 in Dallas, Texas to Edward Gillespie and Ava Yvette Dubuc Gillespie, and passed away November 8, 2020 in Waskom, Texas.

Janet was a resident of Waskom, Texas and a homemaker. She graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport. She enjoyed crafts and painting and raising poodles. She was a very happy, pleasant, helpful, loving person that cared about everyone. She was beautiful inside and out. She will be greatly missed.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George Christian Drach; father, Edward Gillespie; mother, Ava Yvette Dubuc Gillespie; brother, Edward Gillespie, Jr.; and sister, Shirley Claire Jacks. She is survived by her son, Larry Drach; granddaughter, Briohna Drach and wife, Carlene Drach; daughter, Judy Kay Mears; and grandson, Eric Christian and wife, Teresa; granddaughter, Miranda Jones and husband, Mike, and granddaughter, Abby Claire Rose Mears. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren.

Honoring Janet as pallbearers will be Michael Jones, Jonathan Dillard and Eric Weiland.






Published in Shreveport Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:15 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
NOV
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Park East Cemetery
