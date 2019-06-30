Janice Eubanks Totton



Shreveport - On June 23, 2019, Janice Buckley (Eubanks) Totton left her home on earth. Janice was born to Francis Homer and Rosemary (Buckley) Eubanks on February 22, 1935, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She graduated from Fair Park High School in 1953 and left Shreveport to attend Newcomb-Tulane College in New Orleans. Janice later moved to Norman to pursue her Commercial Art studies at The University of Oklahoma, and she graduated in June, 1957.



While at OU, Janice met her one love, Donald William (Bill) Totton and they married in April, 1956. In December, 1962 they welcomed their only child, Donald (Don) William Totton II in Shreveport. She followed Bill's university teaching career to Georgia, then to Texas, where he taught Business at Stephen F. Austin State University until his untimely passing in 1970. Janice returned to Shreveport with Don to care for her ailing parents. She enjoyed working both as a substitute teacher and at the Tower Bookstore. Janice worked at the bookstore until she retired in 2005 to be close to Don and his family in Houston, where she was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.



Her lifelong passions included art, her canine companions, and reading. The last book she highly recommended was "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens.



Janice is survived by her son, Don; daughter-in-law, Michael Ann; and granddaughter, Christiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Rosemary; husband, Bill and grandson, Matthew.



A visitation will be held from 11 am until 1 pm followed by a funeral service at 1 pm on Friday, July 5, in the Chapel of Osborn Funeral Home. Officiating will be Fr. Karl Daigle. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave.



Because of her love for dogs, and her grandfather and father's service as special deputies for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, her wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations go in her memory to purchase and train a dog for the Caddo Parish K-9 Unit as follows: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Caddo Parish Courthouse, 501 Texas Street, Room 101, Shreveport, LA 71101, Memo: Canine Purchase/Training Published in Shreveport Times from June 30 to July 2, 2019