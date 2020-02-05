|
Janice Methvin
Janice Marie Methvin, 63 of Kilgore, Texas went home to be with the Lord and Savior on February 3, 2020 in Longview, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Reverend Billy Crosby will officiate. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and father at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020