Janiece Jackson
Shreveport - Private graveside services for Janiece Pearson Jackson will be handled by Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Southside Chapel. Family and friends may visit Rose-Neath.com and offer your condolences or sign the family memorial book at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Janiece was born February 8, 1929 in Mira, LA, the daughter of Alfred and Fannie Pearson. She passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Ponchatoula, LA. Janiece was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of over 47 years, James O. Jackson; 3 brothers, Robert, Boyce and Wayne Pearson; 4 sisters, Hazel and Margaret Jackson, Tessie Stanley and Joyce Costello; son-in-law Mike Barnett and granddaughter, Dana Farmer.
She spent most of her life as a stay-at-home mom and wife. She loved being outdoors planting and growing flowers and vegetable gardens. Retiring at the lake, she spent many days on the water fishing and sometimes "catching". Her greatest joy was spending time with and devoting herself to her family. She was a treasure to all that knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda Barnett and Sue Allen (Benny) and son, Randy Jackson (Kathy), 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Jackson family would like to thank Modern Hospice for their loving care shown to our Mom and our family. We also want to thank family and friends for their thoughts, prayers and support during all the difficult times.
Those serving as honorary pallbearers are Harold Flanagan, Wayne L. Pearson, Jimmy Pearson, Roger Pearson, Arthur Stanley, Robert Hall, Bubba Gilcrease and Robert Jones.
Memorial donations can be made in her name to: Fleur de Life Foundation, 4301 Bluebonnet, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - Phone: (985) 429-0210 or (877) 429-0210
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020