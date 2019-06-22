Janis Gwen Bailey



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services in loving memory of Janis Gwen Bailey, our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, mother-in-law, and friend, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor James Greer and Earnie Fegley officiating. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Rose-Neath Southside.



Jan was born October 4, 1939, in Many, LA and went to join the Lord on June 19, 2019. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Pastor's Class. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Joseph Bailey; father, Joseph Henry Tucker; mother, Maddie Ruth Greer; and grandmother, Emma Greer. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Stephen McDowell and wife, Carrie, of Cedar Park, TX and Stephen Bailey and wife, April, of Marshall, TX; daughters, Melanie Feather and husband, Tom, of Lakeway, TX, Kellie Boelter, Denay Mason, and Heather Adcock and husband, Scott, all of Shreveport, LA; sisters, Ruby Davis and husband, Charles, of Shreveport, LA and Nita Gregorczyk and husband, Tommy, of Bossier City, LA; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Honoring Jan as pallbearers will be Dustin Crowell, Craig McDowell, Corey Otwell, Kendall McDowell, Cody Mason, Stephen Bailey, Jacob Bailey, Schuyler Mason, Evan Adcock, and Caden Adcock.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Timothy Nicholls, the staff of Life Care, and longtime caregiver, Ann Cepress.



Her strength was beyond measure, as she endured many struggles in unimaginable situations, yet she kept her faith through all trials and continued to show love. She was a friendly, generous, and kind person. Her generosity and kindness were examples of what goodness can be. She proved time after time that love has no limits, and she was constantly thinking of what she could give to others, what she could cook for them, and how she could compliment them to better their day. Her family describes her as the most outgoing, friendly, social person they've ever met. Jan would not hesitate to extend a compliment or to hug a stranger to bring a smile to their face, brighten their day, and inspire positive feelings. She was born with a spirit that touched others. We have all been beneficiaries of her big-heartedness. It's a glorious feeling, and one we all have the capacity to inspire in others. When asked what was the one thing she wanted people to remember about her, her answer was "that I love Jesus and people." This is a beautiful legacy, and a wonderful example to follow. In memory of Janis Bailey, do a random act of kindness. Frequently extend a smile or compliment to someone. Maybe just make a phone call. Whatever you do, let her loving memory be your inspiration to uplift others.