Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
1934 - 2019
Janis King Obituary
Janis King

Houma, LA - Janis Johnson King, 85, of El Dorado, AR passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019.

Services celebrating her life will begin with a Visitation at 9:00 a.m., with the Funeral following at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, with each being held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel in Haughton, LA. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Janis was born in Ringgold, LA on November 21, 1934. She was a graduate of Haughton High School and had a career as an executive secretary for Great Lakes Chemical Company. She was a generous supporter of many civic organizations including the Salvation Army, several children's missions as well as an active member and supporter of her faith family at First United Methodist Church in El Dorado, AR. She also worked tirelessly with The Gideon's International to help spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all people everywhere.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Carrie Johnson; husband, Randall King; and three siblings, Victoria Johnson Gay, Roland Johnson and Douglas Johnson.

Janis is survived by one brother, Charles B. Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
