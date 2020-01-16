|
Jaqueline Hodge
Shreveport - On Monday, January 13, 2020, Jacqueline Daigle Hodge, 85, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed from this life and went to our Heavenly Father following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Jacqueline was born December 26, 1934, to Gaylon Louise Daigle, Sr., and Lurline Raborn Daigle in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Jacqueline, known as Jackie to her friends, spent most of her life in Bossier City. She graduated from Bossier High School in 1952, and retired from Barksdale Federal Credit Union in 1990. She and her husband are members of First Baptist Church of Benton.
Jacqueline is predeceased by her parents and infant daughter, Tracy Lynn Lattier.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband Rupert Earl Hodge; brother Gaylon Louis Daigle, Jr., (Priscilla); daughters Donna Lattier Jones (Carl), Pari Lattier White (Randy), and Lisa Lattier Plette (Richard); step children Brenda Hodge Kors (David), Randy Hodge, and Melanie Hodge Lawless; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dr. Charles McInturf and Bro. Robert Beadle will officiate a celebration of her life at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, on Monday, January 20. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries to view entire obituary or leave messages for the family.
The family suggests memorials may be made to LSU Center for Brain Health: https://www.lsuhsfoundation.org/brainhealth/.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020