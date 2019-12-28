|
|
Jasmine Morelock Crawford Field
Jasmine Morelock Crawford Field was born on June 30, 1925 in Boise, Idaho and moved to the South at an early age. In May 1942, she graduated from C.E. Byrd High School. Following graduation, Jasmine attended Steven's College graduating with an AA degree with honors in 1945. She then attended and graduated from LSU with a BA degree in Speech and Art in 1948 and was awarded a Teaching Fellowship. In 1978, she graduated cum laude from the International Arts School of San Miguel Allende with a MFA.
She felt her greatest contribution was working with young children and engaging them in creative painting. She taught groups privately from her home, taught portrait drawing at Bossier Parish Community College, and led classes in watercolor at the Barnwell Center. After teaching art for Southfield Private School, she returned to the classroom at LSUS and received a professional degree in education and became a certified teacher. She started for the Caddo Parish Schools at the time of "crossover." She enjoyed two years at Eden Garden's Junior High, followed by eight years at C.E. Byrd High School, her alma mater. Jasmine always said that she was honored and proud to be part of the historical change in education.
Concurrent to teaching endeavors, she was pursuing a painting career and received many awards, both on the local and national levels. She was honored with a thesis show not only in Mexico but also at the Barnwell Center and Art Center. Her paintings are represented today in many public as well as private locations, and have been described as multimedia and romantic with central interest in color in representational and abstract presentations. Following a retrospective in 2010, she decided to write a book to honor the life of her daughter, Valerie.
Central to Jasmine's life was her faith in God and Jesus Christ. She taught Sunday school for 20 years and served as a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport. She would tell young families "keep being involved in the church." She also attended Benton Presbyterian Church always providing flowers for the worship service.
Jasmine's parents were Graydon Clemson (who worked for the IRS) and Doris Dinwiddie Crawford. Her favorite childhood memories were watching her mother draw and describe the wild horses in Oregon. She also had a brother, Joseph Clemson Crawford. After college she married Max M. Morelock, and they had two children, Maurice and Valerie (deceased 1974). Max (family of lawyer and state Senator Maurice M. Morelock and Lalia Fambrough Morelock) passed away in 2000 after 50 years of marriage, and she married James Emory Field in 2003 (deceased 2010). This blessing added Joy with the additional family, a daughter Nancy and a son Dr. Thomas K. Reinowski of Benton Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service honoring Jasmine will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Max M. Morelock Endowed Professorship at the L.S.U. Health Foundation, 920 Pierremont Rd., Suite 506, 71106, First Presbyterian Church, Benton Presbyterian Church, or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019