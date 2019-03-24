Jasper Newton Lynn



Shreveport - Jasper Newton Lynn was born January 7, 1936, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to James Wiley Lynn and Irene Bruce Lynn and passed away March 18, 2019, at WK Pierremont Hospital from injuries sustained from a fall.



Jasper graduated from Belcher High School and Texas A & M University, going on to serve two years active duty in the United States Army. He then returned to the family farm to begin a career in agriculture. He loved the land and watching the crops grow. Jasper received great pleasure in helping his daughter and son with their 4-H sheep project plus helping his son and grandchildren with their vegetable project. One of the last things he did on the farm was to help his son and grandson plant a peach orchard. Following agriculture came a new career as a licensed realtor. He and his wife were a team working in the industry for over 18 years.



Jasper is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna Wilson Lynn; his daughter, Virginia Lynn Metz, his son, Jeffrey Wilson Lynn and wife, Stephanie. His pride and joy were his six grandchildren, Jasper Sinagra, John Wiley Metz, Jackson Lynn, Sinclair Lynn, McClain Lynn, and Camden Lynn plus a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.



A memorial service celebrating the life of Jasper Newton Lynn will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church Couch Chapel, with Dr. Pat Day officiating. Visitation will follow in the chapel parlor.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, 500 Common Street, Shreveport, LA 71101, Volunteers of America, 554 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101 or a . Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 24, 2019