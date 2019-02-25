Jay Ardis Baton



Shreveport - Shreveport native Jay Barton died on February 22, 2019 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and James Ardis Barton. He is survived by his brother, Ronald G. Barton, of Hurricane, West Virginia, cousin, Marva Watson, and loyal canine companion Miss Emma. Many friends will miss him from the C. E. Byrd class of 1950, Centenary College, and LSU - BS class of 1955. He was also a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity at Centenary. He entered Air Force Navigation School and served as a Navigator on the KC-97 refueling tanker.



He spent most of his working life with the Cabot Corp in Kokomom IN, retiring after years of employment. Flying was his major hobby and many hours were spent teaching ground and flight instruction. In recent years he was very involved with the Standardized Patient program at LSU Medical School.



Jay was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. John Berchman's Cathedral, serving on the Pastoral and Finance Council, and he was a Eucharist Minister. In recent years he attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was also a member of St. John Berchamn Council of the Knights of Columbus and Bishop Desmond Assembly of the 4th Degree serving as Navigator.



Deep love and devotion go to true friends Kevin and Vicky Reed, Allison Cook, Melissa Crusan, JoAnn Sigler, Megan and Fred Schwager, and Megan and Charles Mangin for their friendship. Please join Jay in choosing to help others by being an organ donor.



A Visitation and Vigil will be held at from 5 until 7pm at Osborn Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Osborn Funeral Home with Fr. Joseph Ampatt officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue.



Honoring Jay as Pallbearers will be Carl Firman, Michael Reed, Kevin Reed, lifelong friend JoAnn Sigler, Steve Cude, and Joe Willis. Honorary pallbearer will be Francis Randall.



Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may light perpetual shine upon him.