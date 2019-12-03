|
|
Jean Entrikin Harwell
Jean Marie Entrikin was born on October 21, 1928, in Iowa City, Iowa, the first daughter of John Entrikin, Ph.D., and his wife, Minnie Sue. With her parents, she moved to Shreveport, Louisiana. There, she graduated from Byrd High School and Centenary College, where her father was Chair of the Chemistry Department. Jean sang in the Centenary College Choir and it was in the choir that she met her future husband, William Harwell. Jean and Bill were married in Shreveport on June 30, 1949, following her graduation. Following several moves, the family settled in Houston in 1958, where Jean and Bill lived for the rest of their lives. They remained active with Centenary alumni associations for many years. She passed away November 28, 2019.
In retirement, Jean and Bill built a vacation home in Buena Vista, Colorado, where they spent many days enjoying the mountains and wildlife. With Bill, family, and friends, Jean enjoyed travel, The Houston Symphony, and the Houston Astros.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dr. William S. Harwell. She is survived by her sister, Connie Gibson of Sewanee, Tennessee. She is also survived by her children, Bill Harwell and wife Sara Rider of West Lake Hills, Texas; Susan Knipe and husband Dr. Ken Knipe of Palmyra, Pennsylvania; and Sarah Mills and husband John Mills of Georgetown, Texas. Additionally, she is survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements by Geo. H. Lewis and Sons, 1010 Bering Street, Houston. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, December 6th. Following a private burial, a memorial service is planned for Saturday, December 7th at 1 PM at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Chapelwood Foundation, Houston Hospice, or Alzheimer's Texas.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019