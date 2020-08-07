1/1
Jean Mavis Ward
1927 - 2020
Jean Mavis Ward

Bossier City - Jean Mavis Ward passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Bossier City, LA.

Jean was born in Peterborough, England on January 19, 1927. In 1944, she met and married an American serviceman, Charles "Nickey" Ward. The family moved to Barksdale Air Force Base in 1963 and chose to make Bossier City their home. Jean retired in 1985 after working as a customer service representative for over 30 years with the Army Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). Following her retirement, she also worked part-time for American Greetings. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bossier City and the former Trans Atlantic Brides and Parents Association (aka British Brides Club).

She was preceded in death by her husband, TSgt. Charles Elmo Ward ("Nickey"), infant son, James Keith Ward, parents, Fredrick James Maile and Lily Wheatly Maile, brother, Fred Maile, sister, Joan Reed, and great-grandson, Bailey Charles Ward.

Jean is survived by her children, Richard Ward and wife, Karen of Sierra Vista, AZ, Gillian Cox and husband, Manley of Germantown, TN, and Bryan Ward and wife, Teena of Shreveport, LA; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved dog, Mali.

In accordance with her wishes, a private family gathering will be held in her honor at a future date. Please visit the Hill Crest Memorial website (www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com) for a more descriptive version of this obituary and to share any special memories with the family. If preferred, sympathy cards may be mailed to the family at PO Box 6297, Shreveport, LA 71136.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to one of Jean's favorite charities - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Asbury United Methodist Church of Bossier City, or the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
