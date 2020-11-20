Jean Meehan
Harrah, OK - Jean Meehan of Harrah, OK, passed from this life on November 4, 2020 at her home in Harrah. She was born August 2, 1933 in Plain Dealing, LA to Roy and Arkie McKenzie Cartwright. She was a self-employed seamstress by trade.
Jean enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, quilting and she loved to travel. She also loved animals. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church at McLoud, and the RV Club. She made friends quickly and never met a stranger.
She was a female trick rider and president of the 4-H Club in Louisiana. She lived in France, and the Philippines. Jean and Ken owned and operated J&K Upholstery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arkie and Roy Cartwright, and a son-in-law, Andy Pasha.
Jean is survived by her husband Kenneth Meehan; four daughters, Teresa Dawn Pasha of Pompano, FL, Mary Idell White of Harrah, Royce Anne Wright and husband Michael of Moore and Brenda Gail Sizemore and husband James of Oklahoma City; 11 grandchildren, Johnny, Lauren, Alexandria, John, Devon, Ryan, Drew, James B. James M., Justin and Amber; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Wake and Rosary will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. in the Asa Smith Memorial Chapel followed by graveside services at 10 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 with Father Deva Undrella officiating at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Cemetery, Harrah. Services are under direction of Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah.
Condolences and tributes may be posted on the funeral home web-site www.asasmith.net
