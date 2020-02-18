|
|
Jean Sartor Hillman
Murfreesboro, TN - September 17, 1958 - January 17, 2020
Jean Sartor Hillman, age 61 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. A native of Shreveport, LA, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Jean Sartor. Jean graduated from Southfield School and Centenary College prior to living in Dallas and then settling in Tennessee.
Jean is survived by her husband, John Hillman of Murfreesboro; son, Evan Hillman and his wife Jordan of Nashville, TN; brothers, Dr. Balfour Sartor of Chapel Hill, NC, and Dr. Oliver Sartor of New Orleans, LA; and sister, Elizabeth Sartor Hardin of Port Royal, SC.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 AM in the parlor, Administrative Bldg., Noel Memorial Methodist Church, followed by a memorial service in Noel's Lane Chapel.
Jean was a member of the Murfreesboro Garden Lovers Club, grew beautiful orchids, enjoyed painting and pottery, and was active in numerous community services in her local community.
Memorial donations may be made to the Garden Lovers Club, designated to the Jean Hillman Habitat Restoration Project, a restoration project for native plants and animals at Oaklands, send to Carol Hackney 1403 Leaf Avenue Murfreesboro, TN, 37130-2306 in memory of Jean.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020