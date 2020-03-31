|
Jeanette Elaine White
Shreveport - Jeanette Elaine White was born May 12, 1949 to parents, Ralph and Electa Condit in Boteneau, North Dakota and passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Jeanette graduated from Jena High School in 1967 and went on to attend Northwestern State University, during which time she married the love of her life, Leland White of Oil City, Louisiana.
Always a woman of devout faith she served as church secretary at First Baptist Church in Key West, Florida and Kings Grant Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia and as events coordinator at First Baptist Church Grand Cayman in George Town, Cayman Islands. Jeanette was a member of the Ark-la-tex Gem and Mineral Society and enjoyed making her own beaded jewelry with her husband, Leland, often helping to make unique pendants. Together they would sell their creations at local craft shows and events, which they both enjoyed immensely. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Leland White; daughter, Kristin White Coble and her husband, Richard (grandson Nicholas Behrens); and son, Randall White and his wife, Vanessa (grandsons Alex & Lee), and her brother, Larry.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020